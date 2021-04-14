SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's high school baseball team lost both ends of a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 13, falling to Sunnyside Christian 14-1 and 23-1.
Touchet (4-2 record) actually jumped ahead with a run in the top of the first inning in of the opener, and Brayden McGreevy would go on to finish with three hits for the visitors, but Sunnyside Christian dominated the rest of the twin bill.
"Not a very good day for the Indians," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "Thirty mile-per-hour winds and gusts of 45 mph. Our pitching wasn’t on the money, we struggled a bit. We couldn’t put anything together to get things going."
Touchet looks to get back on track in time for its next outing, on Tuesday, April 20, when the Indians host Liberty Christian.
"We are a young team and they are eager to learn," McKeown said. "Practice makes perfect. I feel we gave these two game away we didn’t show them our full potential."