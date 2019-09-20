PALOUSE, Wash. — Touchet lost, 3-1, to Garfield-Palouse in a Southeast 1B prep volleyball match here on Thursday.
The match was even after its first two sets, but Gar-Pal ended up taking the night 26-24, 12-25, 25-13 and 25-15.
Touchet (0-2 in the SE1B) left with its second consecutive defeat after beginning this season with three straight non-league wins.
“We made a lot of mental errors tonight,” Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. “We did not execute our attacking game as well as we would have liked to.”
The Indians look to bounce back on Tuesday when they go to St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse for another SE1B match starting at 6 p.m.
Saige Smith scored five kills against Gar-Pal, while teammates Leann Kincaid, Areli Orozco, Emmaleigh Olson each serve three aces.
Areli Orozco finished the match with 11 assists and 15 digs for Touchet, Emily Skamstad also made 15 digs, and Kincaid made six blocks.