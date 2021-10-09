TOUCHET — Sunnyside Christian turned a sunny Friday afternoon into a nightmare for Touchet here on Oct. 8, handing the Indians a 76-0 Southeast 1B-8 League defeat.
The Knights scored 12 first-quarter points, and held a 44-0 halftime lead.
Sunnyside Christian put 24 points on the board in the third, with a final eight in the fourth for the final margin of victory.
"We were down to freshmen and eighth graders, mostly," Indians coach Johnny Brown said.
Touchet had several upperclassmen injured last week against Pomeroy, and lost a couple more on Friday.
The Indians had 14 players suited up on Friday afternoon, including three eighth graders and four freshmen.
Two Touchet upperclassmen went out with concussions.
"We really didn't have much to put in their place," Brown said. "We quite possibly lost two more for the season.
"We got some good young guys," he said. "We've got some good year's coming. We just have to turn them into football players."
The Indians, now 1-4 overall and 0-3 in SE1B-8 play, are at Liberty Christian on Friday night.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.