TOUCHET — Touchet’s football team found itself trailing Lyle/Wishram 46-0 here on Friday afternoon.
The Cougars kept adding to that lead in the second half, scoring a final touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game to make it 74-0.
But the Indians weren’t done.
Touchet quarterback Deegan Dodd stood in the shotgun formation, and Lyle/Wishram — as it had done most of the game — showed blitz.
Dodd took a short snap, picked it off the ground, avoided the pressure and managed to find Indians freshman receiver Alexis Gonzalez, who took it to the Cougars’ 24 with 15 seconds left on the clock.
Touchet wasn’t able to get another play off before the clock ticked down to zero, and Lyle-Wishram went back down the Columbia Gorge with the easy victory. Touchet coach Jon Wright remained relatively upbeat about the outcome, saying, “We’re playing with mostly freshmen and sophomores, and we’re still learning. I don’t think this was a bad game; I thought it could have gone a little differently. We know what we have to do and we’re gonna get ready for the next game.”
The Cougars racked up 304 rushing yards on the game, split mostly between halfbacks Brandon Montoya (185 yds), who took the first half, and Aaron Smith (83 yds), who finished the game. They also threw for 110 yards, 91 of them belonging to quarterback Cruz Montoya, and the other 19 accounted for by halfback Brandon Montoya.
The Indians wound up with 42 yards on the ground, and 69 passing, with almost all yards accounted for by quarterback Deegan Dodd, who threw for all 69 passing yards and ran for 37 of 42 total rushing yards.
Touchet also lost junior Zac Jaggar to an injury midway through the game.
Touchet’s (0-2, 0-1) next game will be in Tekoa, as they take on Tekoa-Rosalia (2-0, 1-0) this Friday at 3 p.m.
Lyle/Wishram 74, Touchet 0
Lyle/Wishram24221414—74
Touchet0000—0
Lyle/Wishram — Brandon Montoya 43-yd run (Robbie Dorr pass from Cruz Montoya).
Lyle/Wishram — Brandon Montoya 60-yd run (Brandon Montoya run).
Lyle/Wishram — Wyatt Jones 2-yd run (Cruz Montoya run).
Lyle/Wishram — Brandon Montoya 16-yd run (Brandon Hovinghoff run).
Lyle/Wishram — Brandon Montoya 27-yd interception return (2pt failed).
Lyle/Wishram — Cruz Montoya 4-yd run (Braedon Hovinghoff run).
Lyle/Wishram — Aaron Smith 53-yd interception return (2pt failed).
Lyle/Wishram — Aaron Smith 7-yd run (Aaron Smith run).
Lyle/Wishram — Aaron Smith 30-yd run (2pt failed).
Lyle/WishramTouchet
First Downs155
Rushes-Yards28-30426-42
Passing Yards11069
Passes (Att-Comp-Int)5-4-016-5-2
Punts04
Fumbles-Lost1-15-0
Penalties-Yards2-201-5
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Touchet: Dodd 17-37, Jaggar 6-0, Gallaher 3-8, Hackiewicz 1-1; Lyle/Wishram: B. Montoya 11-185, Smith 9-83, Brenier 1-18, Tally 1-9, Jones 1-2, Hovinghoff 1-2, Abrams 1-1, Fitzsimmons 1-1, Clack 1-(-2).
PASSING — Touchet: Dodd 5-69; Lyle/Wishram: C. Montoya 3-91, B. Montoya 1-19.
RECEIVING — Touchet: Gonzalez 2-44, Jaggar 2-21, Gallaher 1-4, McColley 1-4; Lyle/Wishram: Dorr 2-63, Jones 1-28, C. Montoya 1-19.