TOUCHET — The homestanding Indians kept their unblemished record intact Saturday after sweeping Yakama Tribal 25-17, 25-11, 25-20.
Touchet is 10-and-0.
Ashley Luna served eight aces and dished out 15 assists for the Indians. Thanya Mendoza added three and 11 digs for the winners.
Areli Orozco had 17 digs for Touchet. Orozco and Leann Kincaid had eight kills apiece for the Indians.
Saige Smith had six kills and two blocks for Touchet.
"This team showed their dedication and desire to play even when we were unsure whether we would have a season," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "They participated in off-season training outdoors, and were eager to hit the court as soon as we were able to get into our gym.
"(Saturday) was a bittersweet victory," Jaggar said, "as we celebrated our seniors - Areli Orozco, Ashley Luna, Leann Kincaid, and Thanya Mendoza - for their final home game."