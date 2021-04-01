TOUCHET — Touchet's high school baseball team stay unbeaten this season with a doubleheader sweep of Colton, 16-12 and 10-6, here Wednesday, March 31.
The Indians (4-0 record) were coming a high-scoring season-opening sweep of St. John-Endicott, with both team putting up double-digit run totals Saturday.
"Had a better outing today," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "My kids are young but are learning fast, most of our mistakes are mental but are cutting down on them."
Colton had Touchet in another slugfest Wednesday, as Braiden McGreevy and Kaiden McMakin finished the day with five hits apiece for the Indians.
However, Touchet pitcher Chester Bergevin helped silence Colton bats for a while in the nightcap with four scoreless innings.
Bergevin ended up pitching six inning with five strikeouts.
The second game was called in the sixth due to darkness.
Touchet looks to continue its strong start to this season Tuesday, when it hosts Liberty Christian for ta doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.