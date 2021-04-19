ROSALIA — Touchet took a 9-5 softball victory over Rosalia here on Saturday, April 17, before the home team edged the Indians, 12-11, in the nightcap.
"The girls came out ready to play today," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "We were able to put the bat on the ball the first game and made some nice plays in the field. It was a great team effort.
"The second game, the girls were doing a great job until the sixth inning, when we had some key errors and just couldn't quite hold them," she said. "Our battery, Rosetta Renwick and Areli Orozco, did a fantastic job for us today.
"Emily Hilbert came away with three hits the first game and Rosetta Renwick, Ashley Luna and Diana Rincon had two hits apiece. Ashley Luna also had two hits the second game."
The Indians had 10 hits in the opener, and five in the nightcap.
"I can see a great improvement and I was very proud of them today," McKeown said.
Touchet hosts Liberty Christian for a twin bill at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.