BICKLETON, Wash. — Touchet’s Omar Martinez led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, teammate Dominic Preciado had 12, but they remained winless this season as Bickleton rallied in the fourth quarter to hand them a 40-32 loss here in non-league boys basketball action here on Tuesday.
Looking to bounce back from a season-opening 69-35 pounding Friday at Liberty Christian, the Indians (0-2 record) used a strong second quarter here to take a six-point lead over Bickleton into halftime.
But the Touchet lead shrank to a single point heading into the fourth quarter, and the Indians came away with another loss.
“We were up 20-14 at the half but came out with no energy,” Indians coach Tim McKeown said. “A lot of mistakes, and turnovers. We just didn’t gel tonight. We looked very sluggish. We had a lot of missed opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on. Kids didn’t give up. They still played hard.”
Martinez hit a pair of 3-pointers before fouling out.
Next, the Indians go into Southeast 1B play with a trip to Oakesdale on Friday for a matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
PIRATES 40, INDIANS 32
TOUCHET (32) — Martinez 16, Solis 2, Gonzalez 2, Preciado 12.
BICKLETON (40) — Hanson 10, Cardenas 13, Mayans 7, Arriaga 6, McBride 1, Riggs 3.
Touchet;7;13;6;6;—;32
Bickleton;9;5;11;15—;40
3-point goals — Tou 2 (Martinez 2), Bick 3 (Hanson, Mayans, Riggs). Total fouls — Tou 13, Bick 6. Fouled out — Tou (Martinez). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Tou 28 (Preciado 8), Bick 33 (Arriaga 16). Turnovers — Tou 18, Bick 23. Assists — Tou 6 (Solis 3), Bick 7 (Arriaga 4).