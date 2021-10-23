TOUCHET — St. John-Endicott scored two late touchdowns to close the gap, but Touchet held a good lead for most of the game and won their second Southeast 1B-8 League game over the Eagles, 86-72, here on Friday afternoon, Oct. 22.
The Indians won the first game of the season, 32-6, over the Eagles.
"This time they had a little more offense," Touchet coach Johnny Brown said. "Since the first game we've lost all but one senior. We're with playing pretty much next year's team."
Both teams started the game with 12 players on their roster.
Alexis Gonzalez started what turned into a monster game for the Indians junior with a 23-yard rushing touchdown and ran in the 2-point conversion, and St. John-Endicott's answering TD and conversion tied it up at 8-8.
Gonzalez then returned the Eagles kickoff 72 yards, and Deegan Dodd's 2-point run put Touchet up 16-8.
Gonzalez then took a 45-yard fake punt into the end zone, and Owen Godinez hit Gonzalez for the 2-point conversion.
Gonzalez then had a 10-yard run for a TD to end first quarter.
To open the second period, Gonzalez again found the end zone on a 39-yard run, and followed with a 2-point rushing conversion, and, following an Eagles score, took it in from the 46.
Gonzalez then scored on a six-yard rush, and Dodd's 2-point conversion made it 56-28 at halftime.
A 70-yard Gonzalez touchdown and a couple St. John-Endicott TD left it 64-42 after three quarters.
Gonzalez then had a 12-yard TD run, followed by Dodd's 2-point conversion, and Dodd then took in from 15 yards out.
Gonzalez then took an Eagles kickoff 64 yards for another Indians score.
St. John-Endicott then scored off two onsides kicks to close the final gap.
Gonzalez finished with 288 rushing yards with seven touchdowns, 279 yards on kickoff returns with three TD, had 50 yards receiving, for 617 all-purpose yards, and tacked on 10 tackles with two interceptions on defense.
"After the game, he looked like he played that hard," Brown said.
Dodd finished with 135 yards rushing with a touchdown.
The Indians are at Tekoa-Rosalia next Friday night.
