TOUCHET — High school volleyball action here Tuesday at Touchet remain undefeated this season with a victory over Sunnyside Christian in straight sets (25-21, 25-21, 26-24).
Areli Orozco finished the sweep with 12 digs and nine assists for Touchet (8-0 record), while teammate Ashley Luna ended up with four aces and nine assists.
Saige Smith tallied 10 kills, Rosetta Renwick served three aces, and Leann Kincaid made three blocks.
"After traveling for three games last week, it was great to be back on our home court and playing with confidence," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "The ladies are giving their all and playing with a 'never give up' mentality."
Touchet gets back on the road Thursday with a match at Prescott.