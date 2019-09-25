ST. JOHN, Wash. — Touchet notched its first Southeast 1B League prep volleyball victory of the season here Tuesday at the expense of St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse.
The Indians prevailed in four sets, winning the first two 25-22 and 25-19 and taking the fourth set 25-19. The Eagles kept their hopes alive with a 26-24 victory in the third set.
The Indians are now 1-2 in league play and 4-2 overall. SJEL stands at 0-4 and 2-12.
I’m very proud of how the girls executed on the things we practiced after a couple of tough losses last week,” Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said, referencing road losses to Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse.
Leann Kincaid, Emmaleigh Olson, Cloey Frazier and Areli Orozco paced Touchet at the net Tuesday with four kills each. Kincaid and Orozco also put up 16 digs apiece, and Kincaid led the way at the service line with seven aces.
Orozco and Ashley Luna were credited with seven assists each to lead the Indians’ floor game. And Emily Skramstad posted a team-best five blocks.
Colby Swannach led the Eagles with 12 kills and four blocks. Roxy Dickerson put up 24 assists while Rachel Larson tallied 23 digs and also contributed a pair of serving aces.
The Indians face two more league road tests in the coming week, traveling to Oakesdale Thursday to take on the first-place Nighthawks and visiting Prescott next Tuesday.
The Eagles will entertain Tekoa-Rosalia Thursday in an league match and will participate in the Linda-Sheridan tournament over the weekend in Spokane.