ST. JOHN — Touchet kicked off its football season with a 32-6 victory over St. John-Endicott here on a rainy Friday night, Sept. 10.
It took about a half for the Indians to get on track, as they scored touchdowns in the both the first and second quarter to hold a 12-6 halftime lead, and then rolled to two third-quarter scores for a 26-6 lead.
Touchet scored its final TD early in the fourth quarter, just before St. John-Endicott ended the game early due to lack of players.
"Once we figured out some of our assignments we played well," Indians coach Johnny Brown said. "It was sideways rain for pretty much whole thing. It was pretty good weather for football."
Touchet opened scoring when Bryan Vasquez took it in from six yards out in the first quarter.
St. John-Endicott got on the board next, after the Indians fumbled on their own 1-yard line and the home team scored on the next play.
Both point-after attempts failed, at it was 6-all after the first quarter.
In the second period, Vasquez got loose for a 32-yard scoring run to leave it 12-6 at halftime.
In the third, Vasquez scored his third TD of the night from 13 yards out, followed by Owen Godinez's 1-yard quarterback sneak.
After Korbin Salmon's 2-pt run to make it 26-6, Alexis Gonzalez punched it in from the 1 for the final score.
St. John-Endicott, with an already-depleted roster with its fair underway, had to end the game with about seven minutes left after injuries left it with eiht players.
"We had some hard hitters, some guys itching to get out there, for sure," Brown said. "We were going out there to work on some things, to work on formations and assignment sets. That took the first quarter, and then we started working on offense. We were able to march up and down in the third quarter.
"It was a bummer (having the game end early), we were going to put our second and third stringers, but it got cut short."
Vasguez finished with 169 yards on 19 carries and his three touchdowns.
Deegan Dodd finished with 23 yards rushing, and Salmon 28 yards and his point-after run.
Touchet finished with 232 total rushing yards.
Freshman Godinez started the game at QB for the Indians.
"He led the offense, I'm pretty excited about what he brought out there," Brown said.
Defensively, Vasquez had seven tackles and a fumble recovery.
Indians captain Seth Ogden booted a 50-yard punt, which was fumbled, and Ogden was downfield to recover the fumble, Browns said.
Ogden also had four tackles in the game.
"All those guys did their job," Brown said of the Indians defense.
Touchet, 1-0, goes to Sunnyside Christian on Friday for another non-league matchup.
