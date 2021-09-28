TOUCHET — Touchet's volleyball team opened its season with a three-set victory over Liberty Christian here on Monday, Sept. 27.

The Indians downed the Patriots, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13.

"Tonight was our season opener, and despite some nerves the team played well," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "It was good to see the team in action and we came away with a few areas we will need to work on before our league rematch with Liberty Christian on Thursday."

Hannah Dial had four aces for the Indians, with Diana Rincon picking up 11 digs and Tanya Luna dishing three assists.

Saige Smith and Deisy Angeles had two kills apiece.

Touchet served 89% as a team.

The Indians are set to host Prescott on Tuesday.

