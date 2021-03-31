TOUCHET — Touchet opened its high school baseball season here Saturday, March 27, with a doubleheader sweep of St. John-Endicott, 25-15 and 16-11.
Chester Bergevin finished the day with three hits for Touchet, pacing a productive lineup.
Each game started with St. John-Endicott scoring in the top of the first inning, but Touchet would soon answer with big rallies while Indians pitchers help keep the opposition at bay.
"We have a young team and it shows, only had nine kids playing so everyone played and had fun," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "We made some mistakes and we learned from them on the go.
"Kaiden McMakin pitched well with 10 K’s (in the first game)," McKeown said. "He lasted four inning before we switched him out with Chester Bergevin to finish out the inning, and Bryan Orozco finished out the game.
"Second game, we had a decent lead the got a little complacent and made some mental mistakes, which aloud SJE to get back in the game," McKeown said. "We got our runs back and finished strong."
Touchet is back at it Wednesday, hosting Colton for a twin bill starting at 2 p.m.