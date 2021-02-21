RICHLAND — Touchet opened its District 9 football season with a 64-0 loss at Liberty Christian on Saturday afternoon.
"We had many promising young players getting their first taste of high school football against a very well prepared and experienced team, and showed a ton of promise," Indians head coach Travis Dodd said. "Our coaching staff is very excited about the future of our program."
The Patriots put 30 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, and held a 42-0 halftime lead to roll to the victory.
Touchet put up 109 yards on 38 carries, but managed just five yards through the air on 1-of-8 completions.
Touchet hosts Yakima Tribal at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.