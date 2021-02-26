SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet picked up its third straight victory to open the 2021 prep volleyball season, defeating Sunnyside Christian in four sets (25-23, 23-25, 25-8, 25-19) here Thursday.
Leann Kincaid scored 13 kills and made two blocks for Touchet, while teammate Paige Garner served five aces, Saige Smith hustled on 31 digs, and Ashley Luna dished 14 assists.
The match was even after two hard-fought opening sets, but Touchet took over in the third.
"I was very pleased with how well the girls played tonight," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "Sunnyside Christian showed us some areas we need to work on, however our girls fought hard and stayed focused through four competitive sets."
Touchet will be back at Saturday, hosting Prescott.
Jaggar looks to continue their strong start to this season.
"We were moving well on defense, and it was good to see the girls attacking from all areas of the court," Jaggar said.