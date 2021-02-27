Touchet picked up its first Southeast 1B-8 football victory of the season on its home field, 38-6, over Yakama Tribal on Friday afternoon.
"We've got a real young team, and it's my first year as coach, and we're building a future here," Indians coach Travis Dodd said. "I'm really excited about the kids that are coming up, and excited about this team.
"Yesterday's win was a real team effort," he said. "We've got a lot of kids that play with a lot of heart. With how many practices we've had, the kids have come a long way."
Touchet has just two juniors and three seniors on the roster, with two eighth graders joining the rest of the squad of freshmen and sophomores.
Freshman Korbin Salmon and sophomore Brian Orozco had huge days rushing with more than 90 yards apiece, and multiple runs of 10 yards or more.
The duo also each served as the Indians' starting cornerbacks and consistently shut down Yakama Tribal's receivers, excluding one broken coverage play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Orozco had an interception, and both he and Salmon had multiple defended passes.
Touchet junior Seth Ogden also had an interception that led to a touchdown to add to his fourth-quarter rushing TD.
Freshman Chester Bergevin touched the ball four times, and had carries of six, 16 and then 19 yards for a touchdown, as well as a fumble recovery in the third quarter that he easily took back for a 50-yard TD.
Indians sophomore Deegan Dodd had a good game at quarterback and defensive end, and added a two-yard touchdown run of his own.
Travis Dodd is a 1995 Touchet graduate who helped the Indians to the state championship his senior year.
He said his mentors are longtime Indian coaches Wayne Dickey and Gary Dorman.
"They're a big part of who I am today," Dodd said. "I'm trying to bring back to Touchet that camaraderie, that love of the game.
"I've got a kids out here that haven't played football before," he said. "I've probably got three kids with more than two or three years of football, and one is an eighth grader and one a sophomore!
"We're a young team, but they're willing to learn and they're putting in the work."
Dodd coached in the Blue Mountain Youth Football League for years, but is happy to be back at his alma mater.
"I've been a part of Touchet for a long time," he said. "I just love the kids, and being in Touchet trying to bring some of that love to Touchet football.
"The boys practiced hard last week, they really put in an effort this week."
DeSales next heads to Touchet on Friday afternoon in another SE1B-9 tilt.
"They're a real good team," Dodd said of the Irish.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.