TOUCHET — Touchet captured its fourth straight win to open this prep volleyball season, defeating Prescott in four sets (25-21, 25-11, 18-25, 25-20) here Saturday.
Leann Kincaid finished the match with 11 kills and two blocks for Touchet (4-0 record), while teammate Saige Smith served nine aces, Areli Orozco hustled after 14 digs, and Ashley Luna dished 14 assists.
"Prescott is always a tough opponent," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "They cover the floor very well. Our girls continue to play well.
"Saige Smith had a great afternoon serving 97% with nine aces."
Touchet will next play Tuesday at Yakima Nation Tribal School.
Meanwhile, looks to bounce back Tuesday at home against DeSales.
Angeles Ayala finished the Saturday match with six kills and three blocks for Prescott, but the Tigers had their hands full.
"Hats off to Touchet," Prescott coach Bob Young said. "They were down early, but came roaring back to take that first set. We just couldn't manage to get a sideout to turn the tide.
"In retrospect that set turned the day," Young said. "We struggled in the second set to create any momentum."
Prescott kept itself alive with a victory in third set.
Young credited Naomi Virgen, who "gave the Tigers a spark, coming off the bench in the third set to add three digs and a kill."
Prescott finished the set with Jena Rowlette serving for 10-0 run, and the Tigers continued to challenge Touchet to the end.
"I'm glad the girls kept competing to take the third set and fight throughout the fourth. I was hoping we could push it to five and see what would happen."