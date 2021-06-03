TOUCHET — LeAnn Kincaid led all scorers with a game-high 16 points for Touchet's high school girls basketball team, Areli Orozco added 13 points, and the Indians wrapped up this season here Thursday, June 3, with a 39-31 victory over Liberty Christian.
The Indians (4-2 record) went to halftime down 17-15, but then took over with a 10-2 run in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth.
Kincaid ended up recording a double-double with 15 rebounds.
"This was a great way to end the season," Indians coach Malissa McKeown said. "I was very proud of the way the girls played tonight. We made some adjustments at the half, and came out ready to play the third quarter. Areli Orozco did a great job on their No. 1 shooter the second half."
Not only did the Indians finish this season on a positive note, they also clinched a winning record. However, graduation will force Touchet to rebuild its team next year with the departures of Kincaid, Orozco and Ashley Luna.
"They will be greatly missed," McKeown said.