A competitive, junior-strong Touchet High School girls basketball team in 2006-07 became a state qualifier the following year under coach Tim McKeown.
The self-proclaimed "Touchet Wolfpack" — known for their aggressive, pressing style of play — went 23-5 in 2007-08 and earned the program's first state tournament berth since an invitation-only trip during the 1974-75 campaign.
"We had a good team the year before," McKeown said. "We were stacked as far as seniors go (in 2007-08). We had five pretty good seniors, then we acquired Megan Howerton from Wa-Hi - who was all about basketball and came in as our first player off the bench. The lift she gave our team was unbelievable.
"We had some girls that had basketball savvy," McKeown said. "I had a personal plan. They stayed focused on me and not each other. We pushed them. We ran a lot. We were going to be in the best shape of our lives."
Players were "always there to pick each other up," McKeown said, including 3-point specialist Thea Sansom. She shot 35 percent from long range in that season, McKeown said.
Susy Martinez, Courtney Frazier, Michelle Warner, Zoe Weaver, and Taryn Short were noted by McKeown as key contributors as well.
The Indians managed to manuever past Tri-Cities Prep, Liberty Christian, DeSales, Waitsburg, Dayton, and Pomeroy on their way to the league championship, and stopped LC for the sub-district title.
Touchet secured the No. 4 seed to state after splitting its next four postseason games. It lost to Lacrosse-Washtucna, beat Tri-Cities Prep, lost to Garfield-Palouse, and routed Tekoa-Oakesdale.
The Indians rolled past Neah Bay, 57-24, and Pateros, 54-29, to advance to the state semifinals.
"I had a good scouting report on Neah Bay," McKeown said. "We came out and trapped. We didn't let them breathe. The girls were clicking. We had the same attitude against Pateros."
Touchet lost to Colton before outlasting Sunnyside Christian, 60-57, in overtime for the third-place trophy.
"We weren't gelling against Sunnyside Christian," McKeown said. "At halftime, I told the girls, 'It's not our style to quit.' I told them to fight until the final buzzer."
The Indians followed through. They slashed a 14-point halftime deficit to two after three quarters. Short made two free throws in the closing seconds of the final period to force extra time.
"We kept running and kept pressuring," McKeown said. "The kids made shots at the right time."
All in all, an exciting end to an exciting season.
"A lot of people had doubts before the trip (to state)," McKeown said. "All of these girls contributed. All of them got to play at state. It's a memory I'll treasure forever."