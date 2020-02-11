TOUCHET — Briana Andrade led all Touchet scorers on Tuesday night with 12 points, but the Indians struggled in the second half and lost, 57-37, on senior night.
"Tonight was a rough night all around," Indians coach Malissa McKeown said.
The Indians (9-9 overall, 1-9 2B East) led after the first quarter, 12-9, but St. John-Endicott outscored them 22-13 in the second quarter for a 31-25 halftime lead.
The Eagles then rolled in the second half to end the Indians' season.
"We didn't do our job defensively," McKeown said. "Something we are going to have to work on is our defense and rebounding. We need to play with more intensity too.
"Something that we really lack is taking the ball to the hole and being aggressive with it.
"They did well working together," she continued. "They never gave up. They played hard until the buzzer. We are going to have to really work hard next year to be where we want to be."
Eagles 57, Indians 37
St. JOHN-ENDICOTT (57) — Bailey 18, Curtis-Brewer 17, Kjack 12, Swannack 6, Bailet 4
TOUCHET (37) — Andrade 12, Smith 7, Skramstad 7, Orozco 6, Kincaid 2, Olson 2, Luna 1
SJE;9;22;17;9;—;57
Touchet;12;13;10;2;—;37
3-pt field goals — SJE 9 (Kjack 4, Brewer 3, Bailey 2), Tou 5 (Smith 3, Andrade, Smith). Fouls — SJE 13, Tou 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — SJE 36, Tou 34 (Kincaid 10). Turnovers — SJE 20, Tou 16. Assists — SJE 18, Tou 12 (Orozco 5).