RICHLAND — Touchet's high school girls basketball team won its season opener here Wednesday, May 12, rallying late to edge Liberty Christian 37-34.
LeAnn Kincaid scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and made six steals for Touchet, while teammate Areli Orozco dished six assists.
Touchet went into the fourth quarter down 29-27, but rallied to take the game.
"I was very pleased with the way we played tonight," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "It was a great game to start the season out with. We have four returning players out of eight total players.
"LeAnn Kincaid had a great game tonight with a double double, and Areli Orozco did a great job shutting down their shooter," McKeown said. "We also had some good minutes coming off the bench.
"It was a great team effort tonight."
Touchet is back at it Friday in Pomeroy.