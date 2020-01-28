TOUCHET — Touchet jumped out to a 25-2 lead after eight minutes, held a 42-11 halftime lead, and handed the visiting Umatilla junior varsity team a 60-20 non-league girls basketball defeat on Tuesday.
In the absence of Indians girls head coach Malissa McKeown, Touchet boys coach Tim McKeown stepped in to lead the team.
"The girls are playing with some serious energy," Tim McKeown said. "The last three games, they have been playing really well together. I had four girls in double figures (scoring). I think they are seeing the floor a lot better."
LeAnn Kincaid's 15 led the way for the Indians, with Ashley Luna close behind at 14, and Emily Skramstad and Briana Andrade with 11 apiece.
Skramstad opened Touchet's scoring onslaught with a free throw, and then put a layup in.
The Indians' full-court defense kept Umatilla boxed in its end for the first minute-and-a-half of the game, while drawing two fouls.
Luna's two fastbreak layups had Touchet in double digits with six minutes remaining in the opening frame, and coach McKeown called off the full-court press with four minutes left in the quarter and the Indians up 21-0.
Libby Hartley scored Umatilla's first points with a pull-up jumper as the first quarter ended to bring the score to 25-2.
Andrade hit the first three-pointer of the game to put Touchet to 30 points with six minutes left in the first half, and the Vikings scored in the final seconds of the half to reach double digit, trailing 42-11.
Areli Orozco opened the second half with layup off a Kincaid steal, Kincaid completed a three-point-play on the next possession, and the Indians rolled to the victory.
Touchet goes to Garfield-Palouse at 6 p.m. on Friday, and then hosts Pomeroy at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Umatilla 20 Touchet 60
UMATILLA (20) — Hartley 8, Serrano 4, Griggs 2, Larios 2, Meza 2, Coleman 2.
TOUCHET (60) — Kincaid 15, A. Luna 14, Skramstad 11, Andrade 11, Orozco 8, Smith 2, T. Luna 2.
Umatilla;2;9;2;7;—;20
Touchet;25;17;14;4;—;60
3-point goals — Uma 1 (Hartley 1), Tou 1 (Andrade 1). Total fouls — Um 5, Touc 12. Fouled out — none.