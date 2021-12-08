ST. JOHN — Touchet's girls basketball team showed its youth in a 55-15 Southeast 1B League loss to St. John-Endicott here on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
"We have a few girls playing basketball for the first time," Touchet coach Marshall Byerley said.
The home team held a 36-6 halftime lead and rolled to the victory.
Indians freshman forward Dianna Rincon led her team's way with six points.
"From the first quarter on we struggled to move the ball offensively," Byerley said. "That is a team we should have been able to hang with. We have a young team, but we're looking forward to our upcoming games."
Touchet hosts DeSales on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.