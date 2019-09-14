TOUCHET — For a school that hadn’t tasted victory on the football field since Oct. 27 of 2017, kicking off the 2019 campaign on Friday the 13th probably wasn’t the best idea.
But considering all that’s happened out here since that 64-20 home win over St. John-Endicott in the midst of a 1-6 season, the Touchet Indians were just happy to be back on the field.
Period! Superstitions be darned.
And in all likelihood why first-year head coach Jon Wright wasn’t at all morose following his team’s sometimes disorganized 46-0 loss to Soap Lake here Friday afternoon in a non-league affair that was essentially decided by halftime. The Eagles led 40-0 at the intermission and officials applied the running-clock rule the entire second half.
“Obviously, a lot of it was first-game jitters,” Wright said as he assessed the damage Saturday morning.
“But we are young, and we’re rolling out a freshman quarterback. Obviously we have some work to do on communicating in the huddle and understanding the play clock, but other than that I thought they played pretty good, especially in the second half.”
Deegan Dodd, the Indians’ freshman QB, endured his share of growing pains in his first opportunity to direct the Touchet offense. He completed 6-of-18 passes for 61 yards and was intercepted three times, and he was sacked five times for 39 negative yards and fumbled twice, the first of which Soap Lake’s Landon Ribail returned 10 yards for an Eagles touchdown midway in the first quarter.
The Indians offense also had issues lining up properly, which led to two illegal procedure penalties and two delay-of-game flags. In all Touchet was whistled for 53 yards on eight penalties.
“Those are all things that we can fix in practice,” Wright said. “And we are going to get them fixed and adjust our game plan. That will be easy.”
Wright also pointed out the age differential between the teams. The Eagles came to town with a squad of six seniors and seven juniors compared to an Indians roster that includes two seniors and four juniors.
“We played a team that was predominantly juniors and seniors,” he said. “We rotated about 12 of the 16 guys we have, and about nine of them were consistently on the field. That was impressive and shows how hard we work in practice staying in shape.”
Having 16 healthy and eligible players available was perhaps the bright spot for Wright and Indians fans here Friday afternoon. A year ago, Touchet was forced to cancel its season after three games when injuries and academic issues made it impossible to field a team.
Wright vowed before the season began that that wouldn’t be the case in 2019. And so far, so good.
Senior Byron Dowers was an offensive force for Soap Lake, rumbling for 188 yards on 22 carries. He broke a 62-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and scored the Eagles’ final TD on a 3-yard run in the third.
Senior quarterback Trevon Bentley was good on 9-of-15 passes for 105 yards, including a 6-yard scoring strike to Xhemil Cassedy. Cassedy caught four passes for 43 yards and Dowers caught three balls for 32 yards.
Touchet junior Zac Jaggar rushed the ball 12 times for 68 yards and was on the receiving end of five of Dodd’s six completions for 53 yards.
Touchet will be at home again next Friday when it opens Southeast 1B-8 League play against Lyle-Wishram, one of three new teams in the league this year. The Cougars opened their season Friday with a 54-16 league victory at St. John-Endicott.
Soap Lake, which began play last week with an impressive 48-18 non-league win over Cusick, takes a 2-0 season record into its Central Washington B-8 League opener next Friday at Pateros.
Eagles 46, Indians 0
Soap Lake122860—46
Touchet0000—0
SL — Bentley 10 run (kick failed).
SL — Ribail 10 fumble recovery return (kick failed).
SL — Bentley fumble recover in end zone (Dowers run).
SL — Dowers 62 run (kick failed).
SL — Bentley 9 run (Soltero kick).
SL — X. Cassedy 6 pass from Bentley (Soltero kick).
SL — Dowers 3 run (kick failed).
Soap LakeTouchet
First downs165
Rushes/yards34-28221-37
Passing yards10561
Passes (att-comp-int)15-9-219-6-3
Punts0-02-24
Fumbles-lost4-14-4
Penalties-yards8-408-53
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Soap Lake: Dowers 12-188, Bentley 6-47, Hazenberg 8-23, X. Cassedy 2-22, Ribail 4-4, Soltero 2-(-2); Touchet: Jaggar 12-68, Vazquez 1-0, Gallaher 2-6, Dodd 6-(-39).
PASSING — Soap Lake: Bentley 9-15-2, 105 yards, 1 touchdown. Touchet: Jaggar 0-1-0; Dodd 6-18-3, 61 yards.
RECEIVING — Soap Lake: X. Cassedy 4-43-1, Dowers 3-32-0, L. Rodriguez 1-20-0, Hazenberg 1-10-0; Touchet: Jaggar 5-53-0, Gallaher 1-8-0.