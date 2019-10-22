OAKESDALE — Touchet suffered a three-set Southeast 1B League volleyball loss to Oakesdale here on Monday night, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14.
“Oakesdale is always a tough opponent,” Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. “However, the girls were moving well and reading the ball, but we just made too many mental errors tonight.”
Emmaleigh Olson led Touchet with five kills, while Areli Orozco dished out four assists.
Emily Skramstad came up with 11 digs for the Indians, and LeAnn Kincaid and Saige Smith had four and three blocks, respectively, apiece.
Standings out for the Nighthawks were LouEllen Reed with 29 assists, and Lizzie Perry with 27 digs.
The defeat leaves the Indians’ records at 3-7 in SE1B play, and 6-7 overall.
They host Prescott tonight in another SE1B clash.