SUNNYSIDE — Circle Touchet's homecoming game on Oct. 8, when Sunnyside Christian comes to town for a Southeast 1B-8 League counter.
That's when the Indians hope to exact a little revenge for a 78-26 non-league defeat to the Knights on Friday, Sept. 17.
A depleted Touchet roster couldn't keep up with Sunnyside Christian on Friday, as the Knights held a 20-6 lead after the opening quarter, and a 56-14 halftime margin.
The Indians rested some starters in the second half.
"We had some guys we tried to get rest, and guys playing some new spots," Touchet coach Johnny Brown said. "We were missing some guys, and playing some where they haven't played a whole lot."
The Knights returned the opening kickoff 90 yards, converted the ensuing 2-point conversion, and followed that with a 12-yard touchdown run to open a quick 14-0 lead.
Touchet's Alexis Gonzalez then got the Indians on the board with a 49-yard kickoff return to make it 14-6.
Following a Knight's 39 touchdown pass, Indians quarterback Owen Godinez found Gonzalez for a 44-yard TD pass of their own to open the second quarter. The Touchet duo then completed the 2-point pass conversion.
Sunnyside Christian then scored on a 43-yard pass; a 30-yard run; an 18-yard run; a 30-yard pass; and an eight-yard run, for the halftime score.
In the second half, Gonzalez got loose for an 89-yard scoring run following a Knights score.
After a Sunnyside Christian 69-yard running score, Gonzalez again unleashed a 73-yard scoring run.
The Knights ended with scores on a 46-yard run, 90-yard kickoff return and 12-yard run.
Gonzalez ended up with 330 all-purpose yards in the game.
"He kind of took over," Brown said.
Gonzalez compiled 203 rushing yards on five carries, had four catches for 78 yards, and scored all of Touchet's touchdowns.
"He was definitely the fastest guy on the field," Brown said of the starting wide receiver.
Quarterback Godinez had a better game than his stats showed (5 for 20, 78 yards), Brown said.
"Owen Godinez threw a bunch of really good balls," he said. "He really only threw one bad ball all night, there were just bad routes or drops, other than that."
Brown said the Indians tried players at new positions as they prepare to open league play this Friday against DeSales.
"We were trying to work on some things, getting guys used to different positions," he said. "We just kind of let them (the Knights) get up early and we never got out of the hole."
Brown said Touchet was missing five player on Friday, and this week of practice ahead of the DeSales game is crucial.
"It'll be pretty tough, it depends on how we practice, he said, "how those guys (who were out Friday) pick up on what they missed. If we improve on at least half of it, it'll be a good game. We need to learn our assignments and we'll be alright."
