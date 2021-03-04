TOPPENISH, Wash. — Touchet rallied to edge Yakmia National Tribal School in a tiebreaker (14-25, 25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 15-12) in a prep volleyball match here Wednesday.
Every set was a battle, but Touchet (5-0 record) prevailed with 94% serving.
Saige Smith served six aces and also scored eight kills, teammate Ashley Luna dished 11 assists, Areli Orozco hustled on 21 digs, and Leann Kincaid made four blocks.
"YNTS was able to capitalize on our slow start and receiving errors to take the first set," Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. "Our girls rallied to win the second and third sets. After dropping the fourth set to Yakima, our ladies fought hard to finish with the win."
Touchet is back at it today at DeSales.