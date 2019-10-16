TOUCHET — Touchet lost a pivotal Southeast 1B prep volleyball match here on Tuesday, slipping out of a three-way tie for fourth-place with its 25-14, 25-15, 25-14 loss to St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
The night had started with Touchet, SJEL and Garfield-Palouse in action — all with 3-5 records in the SE1B.
Gar-Pal ended up falling at first-place Pomeroy, leaving SJEL in sole possession of fourth place.
Touchet had its hands full with SJEL here as Ashlynn Archer scored 17 kills, served three aces and made eight blocks, teammate Roxy Dickerson dished 25 assists, and Rachel Larsen hustled after 12 digs.
Meanwhile, the Indians had LeAnn Kincaid put up five kills, 14 digs and two blocks, Emmaleigh Olson add another three kills, and Emily Skramstad make 10 digs with Ashley Luna and Areli Orozco each making four assists.
Next, Touchet plays at Oakesdale on Monday starting at 6 p.m.