TOUCHET — Garfield-Palouse defeated Touchet's high school softball team in both ends of a doubleheader here Thursday, April 15, taking the opener 16-2 and the second game 15-7.

Ashley Luna finished the day with a team-high three hits, including a couple for Touchet (0-6 record) in the second game.

Following a lopsided rout in the opener, Touchet found itself tied at 6-6 in the fourth inning of the nightcap before Gar-Pal pulled away.

"The second game, we were right with them until the sixth inning," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "We had a few errors right in a row, and we just couldn't bounce back."

Touchet will next play Saturday at Rosalia.

"We are a young team and are improving game by game," McKeown said. "We just need to stay positive and learn from our mistakes."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.