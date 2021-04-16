TOUCHET — Garfield-Palouse defeated Touchet's high school softball team in both ends of a doubleheader here Thursday, April 15, taking the opener 16-2 and the second game 15-7.
Ashley Luna finished the day with a team-high three hits, including a couple for Touchet (0-6 record) in the second game.
Following a lopsided rout in the opener, Touchet found itself tied at 6-6 in the fourth inning of the nightcap before Gar-Pal pulled away.
"The second game, we were right with them until the sixth inning," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "We had a few errors right in a row, and we just couldn't bounce back."
Touchet will next play Saturday at Rosalia.
"We are a young team and are improving game by game," McKeown said. "We just need to stay positive and learn from our mistakes."