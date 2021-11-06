TOUCHET — Ejections caught up with Touchet's football team here on Friday afternoon, Nov. 5, which led to an 80-36 Southeast 1B-8 League loss to Yakama Nation Tribal.
Indians head coach Johnny Brown was ejected late in the previous week's game at Tekoa-Rosalia, which resulted in him missing Friday's game.
Grant Olson called Touchet's offensive plays, with Travis Dodd handling defensive duties on Friday.
And, late in the second quarter against Yakama Nation, Touchet's explosive all-around player Alexis Gonzalez was ejected following two unsportsmanlike conduct calls that Brown said were questionable.
"That really hurt us," Brown said of Gonzalez's ejection.
The Indians trailed 38-30 at halftime, but managed just one more score in the fourth quarter.
In the first quarter, Gonzalez took it 46 yards for the game's first touchdown to put Touchet up 6-0.
Yakama Tribal answered with two rushing TDs of its own, with both 2-point conversions good.
Gonzalez then scored on a 51-yard run, and ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 16-14 after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Indians quarterback Owen Godinez hit Deegan Dodd for a 38-yard passing TD, and Godinez ran the conversion in.
Yakama Nation had a rushing TD and conversion, followed by Godinez finding Gonzalez for a 40-yard scoring reception, with Gonzalez taking the conversion in.
The Eagles then had two passing scores to make it 38-30 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Yakama scored on a fumble recovery return and a pass, and then a passing score followed by a TD run to open the fourth.
Touchet's final score came when Godinez threw to Korbin Salmon for a 15-yard TD to round out the Indians' scoring.
The Eagles scored on a rush and another long fumble recovery to end the game.
The loss ends Touchet's season at 3-5 overall, 2-6 in SE1B-8 play.
"We had a lot of tough challenges," Brown said of the season. "We lost most of our seniors throughout the year. But we're excited about the potential we've got for next year."
Also coming for Touchet is a change in names. The Touchet school board will announce the new name on Nov. 18, with Redhawks, Badgers and Thunder still in the running after a list of 18 names was whittled down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.