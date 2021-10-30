ROSALIA — Touchet's depleted football team played Tekoa-Oakesdale to the end here on Friday night, Oct. 29, but came up just short in a 32-28 Southeast 1B-8 League loss.
"It was type of game they needed to be in, to finally be in a fight was good for them," Indians coach Johnny Brown said.
Touchet's Alexis Gonzalez had a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-all after the first quarter, and his TD plunge from the 1, along with Owen Godinez's 2-point pass to Korbin Salmon, gave the Indians a 14-6 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Gonzalez took it in from the 19 to lift the Indians to a 20-6 lead, before T-R tied it up with a 15-yard TD pass and a pick-six with a 2-point conversion made it 20-20 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Tekoa-Rosalia took a 26-20 lead on a 20-yard pass before Godinez hit Gonzalez for a six-yard TD pass, and Gonzalez's 2-point conversion run made it 28-26 Touchet.
Tekoa-Rosalia managed to score on a 25-yard pass to put them up 32-28 for the victory.
"We finally put quite a bit of stuff together and played hard," Brown said. "It was kind of a bummer the way it came out at the end."
Gonzalez finished 30 for 173 rushing with two touchdowns, caught five passes for 65 yards and a TD, and had 73 total punt returns with another TD.
On defense, Gonzalez had seven tackles and the interception.
He also had a 95-yard kick return touchdown and a 10-yard TD reception called back on what Brown said were questionable penalties.
Bodie Holderman stepped up on defense for the Indians with five tackles, two for losses.
Holderman is the lone Touchet senior remaining on the roster of the six that started the season.
Deegan Dodd picked up 68 yards running, and his blocking "opened up everything" for Gonzalez, Brown said.
The Indians close out the regular season against Yakama Tribal Nation at home on Friday.
"It should be a pretty good matchup," Brown said.
