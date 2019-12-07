RICHLAND —The Touchet High School boys basketball team did not get off to the start that it wanted to as the Indians walked out of Liberty Christian losing 69-35 here on Friday.
Touchet had a "good first half," head coach Tim McKeown said. But Touchet had "too many turnovers that (Liberty Christian) capitalized on."
Touchet's Dominic Preciado scored 11 points with 11 rebounds as he tried to give his team the boost they need. But it was not enough get over Liberty Christian's Grant McClure's 34 point night.
Coach McKeown said, "My kids never gave up and opt to work harder in practice so this dosent happen again."
Touchet will look to turn the start of their season around on Tuesday as they go to Bickleton for a 6 p.m. game. On Friday, they will play their first league game in Oakesdale at 7:30 p.m.
Touchet 35 Liberty Christian 69
Touchet — Martinez 13, Preciado 11, Solis 6, Orozco 5
Liberty Christian — McClure 34, Morgan 9, Connolly 9, Dunham 6, Lesser, Morgan 3, Hoey 2, Bogen 2
Touchet;13;7;8;7;—;35
LC;18;12;13;26;—;69
3-pt field goals — Touchet 3 (Oroxco 1, Martinez 1, Preciado 1), LC9 (McClure 5). Fouls — Touchet 12, LC 18. Fouled out LC (Lesset, Dunham). Rebounds — Touchet 26 (Preciado 11), LC 36 (Connoly 11). Turnovers — Touchet 19, LC 19. Assists — Touchet 4 (Solis 3), LC 8 (McClure 4).