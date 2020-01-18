TOUCHEY — Saturday saw the winless Touchet High School boys basketball team host the 1B powerhouse Oakesdale Nighthawks, who won going away by a score of 58-28.
"The boys played hard, even though we're fighting through some injuries right now," said Indians coach Tim McKeown.
Touchet started the game fighting the Nighthawks tooth-and-nail in the first period, keeping themselves within eight in a warp-speed first stanza to start the game.
However, Oakesdale took control in the second frame and never looked back, holding the young Indians to 16 points the rest of the way and creating key turnovers to stretch the lead down the stretch.
"We played hard the entire game, and I'm proud of them," McKeown said. "I'd be worried if we weren't improving, but this is a young team; we started three freshmen. And we are getting better, so I'm happy with the way we played."
Alexis Gonzalez led the Indians with thirteen points, while Dominic Preciado added seven more to go along with his team-high seven boards.
Touchet (0-9, 0-5) will make up their snowed out Friday game against St. John/Endicott this Tuesday; their scheduled game against Umatilla will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date.
Nighthawks 58, Indians 28
OAKESDALE (58) — Anderson 19, M. Hockett 14, Bober 8, K. Hockett 7, Shrope 4, Henning 3, Baljo 2, Dingman 1.
TOUCHET (28) — Gonzalez 13, Preciado 7, Zessin 6, Solis 2.
Oakesdale;20;16;10;12;—;58
Touchet;12;3;7;6;—;28
3-pt field goals — Oakesdale 4 (Anderson 2); Touchet 1 (Preciado 1). Fouls — Oakesdale 15; Touchet 12. Rebounds — Oakesdale 30 (K. Hackett 8); Touchet 15 (Preciado 7).