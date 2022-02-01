TOUCHET — Touchet's boys basketball team took a 58-52 Southeast 1B League victory over Colton here on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
"This was our fourth game in five days and we came out a little flat to start the game," Touchet coach Scott Pumphrey said. "I thought we did a good job establishing a post presence and, subsequently, put Colton into foul trouble for the entire game.
"Alexis Gonzales had a balanced offensive game, scoring at least five points every quarter to finish with 21, including 11 from the free-throw line," he said. "He also had eight rebounds and seven steals to pace the team.
"Owen Godinez, Brayan Orozco and Thad Krumbach collectively had their best team-game of the season," Pumphrey said. "They really used the offense to get their shots and came up big in some pressure situations."
Hayden Kincaid had what his coach called "easily his best game of his season," finishing with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, as well as going 10-for-12 at the free-throw line.
"I'm really proud of the work that these young men have put in all year and they so deserve this win tonight," Pumphrey said. "Hopefully we can take this momentum and continue it into the final game of the season."
Touchet finishes the regular season hosting Yakama Nation on Saturday.
