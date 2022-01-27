SUNNYSIDE — Touchet's boys dropped a 71-37 Southeast 1B League basketball game with Sunnyside Christian here on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
"We just started the game too slow, which has plagued us this season," Touchet coach Scott Pumphrey said. "Sunnyside Christian is well coached and has had a lot of basketball success in years past.
"(I'm) proud of how we played after the first quarter, but we are far enough into this season where we have to forget the reasons or excuses (for why) we are being unsuccessful and just go out and play to win without reservation," he said. "We, as a team, need to convince ourselves that anything is possible. I really do believe in this team. We have to expect nothing, blame no-one and go do something about our win/loss record."
Alexis Gonzales led Touchet with 21 points, including 6-of-9 from the free-throw line.
"Alexis Gonzales continues to lead the team," Pumphrey said. "He plays with so much passion, leading the team with 21 points.
"Hayden Kincaid played solid in the post and Grayson Zessin really played some great defense last night."
Touchet next hosts Liberty Christian on Friday, and Sunnyside Christian comes to town on Saturday.
