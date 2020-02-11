COLTON — The Touchet boys held off a late Colton rally, and came away with their first victory of the season in a 46-39 Southeast 1B basketball win here on Monday.
Touchet (1-16 overall, 1-10 in the SE1B) had to wait, this matchup originally scheduled for Friday postponed due to hazardous weather conditions, but the Monday makeup finished on a satisfying tone.
Dominic Preciado scored a game-high 18 points for Touchet, and also grabbed 11 rebounds, while teammate Alexis Gonzalez had 13 points.
“We played with energy, jumped out on them in the beginning and held them off when they make a comeback,” Indians coach Tim McKeown said. “Our kids played well.”
Touchet hosts another makeup today, taking on St. John-Endicott with the tip-off around 7 p.m. after the girls varsity game.
The Indians look to wrap up the season, and honor seniors, with another strong performance.
Touchet had a double-digit lead over Colton after the first quarter here, went into the fourth up 37-23, and prevailed with the victory.
Indians 46, Wildcats 39
TOUCHET (46) — Preciado 18, Gonzalez 13, Solis 9, Orozco 2, Dodd 2, Zessin 2.
COLTON (39) — C. Wolf 15, Ankerson 14, G. Wolf 5, Meyer 4, Arnold 1.
Touchet 14 7 16 9 — 46
Colton 4 6 13 16 — 39
3-point goals — Touchet 2 (Solis, Gonzalez), Colton 5 (Ankerson 2, C. Wolf 2). Total fouls — Touchet 12, Colton 12. Fouled out — Colton (C. Wolf). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Touchet 24 (Precieado 11), Colton 30 (Meyer 13). Turnovers — Touchet 14, Colton 13. Assists — Touchet 9 (Solis 3), Colton 6 (Ankerson 3).