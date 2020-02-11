COLTON — A 3-point shooting contest here on Monday saw the Touchet girls combined to hit 10 of them, but Colton had 16, and the Wildcats rolled to a 64-39 victory in their Southeast 1B League basketball makeup game in Colton.
“We needed to do a better job defensively,” Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. “It is hard to win when a team hits 16 3’s on you.”
Poor weather conditions this past weekend forced Touchet (9-8 overall, 1-8 in the SE1B) and Colton to postpone their Friday game here.
Likewise, Touchet hosts St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse today at 5:30 p.m. after their Saturday matchup was rescheduled.
Despite the late season scheduling shuffle, the Touchet girls had some success shooting from the outside here on Monday.
Three-pointers accounted for almost all of the Touchet scoring, with Briana Andrade hitting six to lead the way with 18 points, as Areli Orozco had a couple and 10 points in the game.
However, Colton was just a hot with Rylee Vining and Maggie Meyer together making 13 of their 3-pointers.
Wildcats 64, Indians 39
TOUCHET (39) — Andrade 18, Orozco 10, Smith 6, Skramstad 3, Kincaid 2.
COLTON (64) — Vining 24, Meyer 21, Thomas 9, Pluid 5, Schultheis 3, Baerlocher 2.
Touchet 10 4 11 19 — 39
Colton 19 15 18 12 — 64
3-point goals — Touchet 10 (Andrade 6, Orozco 2, Smith, Skramstad), Colton 16 (Vining 7, Meyer 6, Thomas 2, Pluid). Total fouls — Touchet 10, Colton 7. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Touchet 14 (Kincaid 7), Colton 30 (Schultheis 9). Turnovers — Touchet 13, Colton 9. Assists — Touchet 12 (Kincaid 6), Colton 21 (Schultheis 7).