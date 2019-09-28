TEKOA, Wash. — The Touchet Indians decided to switch gears here Friday afternoon in their Southeast 1B-8 League prep football game against Tekoa-Roslia.
And while it didn’t prevent a third consecutive defeat to begin the 2019 campaign, the Indians might have discovered an offensive strategy that will produce dividends down the road.
After attempting to move the football via the pass in their first two games — a 46-0 non-league loss to Soap Lake two weeks ago and a 74-0 thumping at the hands of Lyle-Wishram in last weekend’s league opener — the Indians stuck to the ground and finally got on the scoreboard in Friday’s 68-22 loss to the Spartans.
In fact, Touchet took the game-opening kickoff and drove the ball 65 yards for their first touchdown of the season and an early 8-0 lead. Junior Kayden Gallaher capped the drive with a 47-yard TD run and also ran for the two-pointer.
After the Spartans responded with a touchdown of their own to cut the Touchet lead to 8-6, the Indians were poised to score again until a sustained drive was thwarted when they fumbled the ball away on the T-R 3-yard line.
Tekoa-Rosalia responded with a 97-yard scoring drive to take the lead 12-8. And three successful onside kicks in the second quarter enabled the home team to build a 36-14 lead at the intermission and the Spartans continued to pull away in the second half.
Touchet’s second TD came on a 1-yard run by freshman quarterback Deegan Dodd in the second quarter.
Gallaher crossed the goal line again in the fourth quarter for Touchet, this time on a 12-yard run, and he also scored his second two-point conversion to close out the Indians’ scoring.
Gallaher finished the game with 197 yards rushing on 21 carries. Freshman Alexis Gonzales added 103 yards on 13 trips and Dodd picked up 53 yards on 13 attempts.
For the game, Touchet accrued 390 yards rushing on 51 carries. Dodd misfired on his only three passing attempts of the game.
“I have always stuck to the ground in my previous years of coaching,” first-year Indians coach Jon Wright said. “I just didn’t feel like it was there this year, but this week I decided, with all of our injuries, why not try it?
“We went back to some good old smash-mouth football and it worked really great.”
The Indians played without junior Zac Jaggar, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week’s game against Lyle-Wishram, and sophomore Bryan Vasquez, who sprained an ankle in practice prior to the L-W game. Jaggar splits QB duties with Dodd and also plays tight end and defensive back; Vazquez is a running back and linebacker.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game and we decided to hold them out,” Wright said. “It gave our freshmen (Gonzales, Dodd and Bryan Orozco) opportunities, and I thought they played great. They were awesome.”
Wright said he’s not sure Jaggar and Vasquez will be ready for this Friday’s game at Pomeroy against a Pirates team coming off a 62-6 victory over Yakama Tribal. The Indians coach appears to be focused on games the following three weeks against St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse, Colton and Yakima Tribal.
“We knew the first three or four weeks of the season were going to be tough,” Wright said. “But what we’re telling the kids is that we’ve already made it further than last season. And our kids are really motivated.”
Touchet’s 2018 season was cut short after three games because injuries and academic ineligibility issues made it impossible to field a team.
Team and individual statistics from Friday’s game here were not submitted.