SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Touchet's winless high school softball team lost both ends of a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 13, falling to Sunnyside Christian 21-8 and 30-16.
LeAnn Kincaid finished the day with three hits for Touchet (0-4 record), and the Indians jumped out to early leads in both games, but Sunnyside Christian prevailed each time.
"The first game we started out strong with five hits to their one, but we had a hard time getting the ball in the strike zone," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said. "I don't want to make excuses, but the weather was bad with 25-30 mile-per-hour (wind) with gusts up to 50 mph."
Touchet was up 7-3 midway through the opener before the lead suddenly vanished.
Sunnyside Christian rallied for 18 runs in the bottom of the third, and never looked back.
Touchet also had a 2-0 lead to start the second game, but Sunnyside Christian dominated the rest of the day.
The Indians will next play Thursday, April 15, when they host Garfield-Palouse.
"We are a very young inexperienced team and have some things we need to work on, but I do see improvement game by game," McKeown said.