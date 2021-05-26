TOUCHET — Sunnyside Christian used a 33-point second quarter to roll to a 72-24 boys basketball victory over Touchet here on Tuesday, May 25.
Brayon Orozco led the Indians with nine points, on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range.
"Sunnyside is a good shooting team," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "We did well in the first quarter, down one going into the second quarter, and we just lost our composure and they went on a run getting 33 point in the second quarter."
The Knights held a 47-17 halftime lead after the big second period.
"But being a young team, things just started the domino effect and we couldn't regain our senses," he said. "The pressure wasn’t anything we couldn’t handle, but we just made bad choices after another. The kids still played hard and didn’t give up despite the lopsided score."
The Indians host Liberty Christian on Thursday.