TOUCHET — Sunnyside Christian knocked off Touchet's girls basketball team, 52-36, here on Tuesday, May 25.
LeAnn Kincaid scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Touchet (3-2 record), but the Indians fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter.
Sunnyside Christian never let up, and ended up connecting on 11 shots from 3-point range. Jenna Andringa hit five 3's and finished with a game-high 29 points.
"We played against a pretty good team," Touchet coach Malissa McKeown said."It is hard to compete against a team that shoots 40 percent from 3-point land, but the girls never gave up and they battled until the end."
Touchet looks to bounce back Thursday when it hosts Liberty Christian for its final game of the season.