TOUCHET — The Touchet prep girls basketball team played five girls against Oakesdale on Friday in the 52-30 lose.
Back at here on Saturday, hosting Colton, Touchet lost 54-27.
Touchet stayed tight with Oakesdale in the first quarter with only one point separating the two teams with a 12-11 game at the break.
But for Touchet, that ended up being the only quarter in which they scored double-digit points.
Briana Andrade ended up leading Touchet in scoring with 15 points.
Touchet's head coach Malissa McKeown was proud of her girls after the game.
"We stayed with them the first half but just couldn’t stay with them the second half," she said.
Touchet girls turned around and played their first home league game on Saturday against Colton.
Andrade had another big night for Touchet, leading the team in points with nine and gathering a tied team-high in rebounds with 10.
Colton ended up being too much for Touchet, which was still short of some players.
McKeown gave acknowledgement to the areas that deserved it post game. "
"We are down on numbers right now, and we just have some things we need to work on," she said. "We played a really good team tonight, and we just didn’t have a good night."
The Touchet girls have a couple of days to get things worked out before they play host to Walla Wallaby's Valley Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Touchet 30 Oakesdale 52
TOUCHET (30) — Andrade 15, Kincaid 8, Skramstad 6, Orozco 1
OAKESDALE (52) — Perry 16, Balso 10, Rawls 9, L. Reed 7, J. Reed 6, Hinnenkamp 4
Touchet;11;6;8;5;—;30
Oakesdale;12;11;12;17;—;52
3-pt field goals — Touchet 1 (n/a), Oakesdale 3 (n/a). Fouls — Touchet 16, Oakesdale 19. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Touhcet 32 (Kincaid 12), Oakesdale 27 (L. Reed 6). Turnovers — Touchet 18, Oakesdale 10. Assists — Touchet 6 (Andrade 6), Oakesdale 15 (Hockett 5).
Colton 54 Touchet 27
COLTON (54) — Thomas 14, Meyer 13, Vining 12, Schultheis 9, Whitcomb 2, Kay 2, Pluid 2
TOUCHET (27)— Andrade 9, Kincaid 6, Skramstad 5, Luna 4, Orozco 3
Colton;12;18;12;12;—;54
Touchet;6;10;7;4;—;27
3-pt field goals — Colton 8 (n/a), Touchet 2 (n/a). Fouls — Colton 16, Touchet 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Colton 18 (Schultheis 11), Touchet 30 (Kincaid 10, Andrade 10). Turnovers — Colton 8, Touchet 20. Assists — Colton 18 (Vining 5), Touchet 6 (Kincaid 2).