OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Touchet prep boys basketball team went to Oakesdale on Friday with only six players due to illness and grades.
Oakesdale used this to their advantage as Touchet fell 76-40.
Touchet stayed in the game in the first quarter as they were only down by six.
But they faltered in the second quarter.
Oakesdale led at halftime 41-19.
Touchet's number one player in Omar Martinez had another good game, leading the team in points with 22 and rebounds with seven.
Alexis Gonzalez also played well for Touchet, scoring 15 points.
As the minutes winded down, so did the number of players for Touchet.
Grayson Zessin would foul out along with Oakesdale's leader in assists Ryan Henning.
With just over a minute left to play, Martinez hyperextended his knee, leaving Touchet to finish out the game with four players on the court.
Due to the illnesses and grades of the Touchet players, their game against Colton had to be rescheduled for a later date so the team could get players back.
Touchet's next boy's basketball game will be on Tuesday when they host Walla Wallaby's Valley Academy. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Touchet 40 Oakesdale 76
TOUCHET (40) — Martinez 22, Gonzalez 15, Lopez 2, Zessin 1
OAKESDALE (76) — Hokcey 18, Hackett 16, Anderson 11, Henning 9, Bober 9, Shrine 6, Dingman 4, Perry 3)
Touchet;13;6;11;10;—;40
Oakesdale;19;21;25;11;—;76
3-pt field goals — n/a. Fouls — Touchet 18, Oakesdale 20. Fouled out – Touchet (Zessin), Oakesdale (Henning). Rebounds — Touchet 22 (Martinez 7), Oakesdale 42 (Anderson 7). Turnovers — Touchet 22, Oakesdale 11. Assists — Touchet 2 (Solis 2), Oakesdale 11 (Henning 4).