TOUCHET — Dominic Preciado put up 17 points in the Touchet boys 44-31 loss to St. John-Endicott here on Tuesday night.
The Indians trailed by double digits for most of the game, and saw their season come to end.
Touchet's head coach Tim McKeown said, "I thought the boys could have played a lot better than they did, but that's me with my expectations. It was nothing that any kind pressure they through at us. We just had to be a little smarter.
"We only went to line four times," Touchet coach Tim McKeown said. "You're not going to win as many games if you don't go to the line as much. Both Dominics (Preciado and Solis) went out pretty strong."
Preciado had 17 points in the game for the Indians, while Solis had eight.
Touchet (1-17 overall, 1-11 in Southeast 1B League play) fell behind 14-4 in the first half and, despite runs into single-digit deficits, could not make up the margin.
"We are a young team," McKeown said. "We had two seniors leading the team, and we got better. If this team stays together through the high school years, they have the talent. We just need the basketball savy."
Eagles 44, Indians 31
SR. JOHN-ENDICOTT (44) — Ty Greenhalgh 16, Harder 11, Swannack 9, Tj Harder 4, Molina 2, Stach 2.
TOUCHET (31) — Preciado 17, Solis 8, Gonzalez 4, Zessin 2.
SJE;14;9;9;12;—;44
Touchet;4;8;10;9;—;31
3-pt field goals — SJE none, Tou 3 (Solis 2, Preciado). Fouls — SJE 9, Tou 16. Fouled out — Tou (Solis).