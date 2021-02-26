POMEROY — Touchet's brand new cross country team got its first taste of competition on Wednesday in Pomeroy, running against the host Pirates, Garfield-Palouse, St. John-Endicott and Colton.
Garfield-Palouse was the overall winner, followed by St. John Endicott in second, Pomeroy third and the Indians finished fourth.
Touchet has seven boys and four girls turned out for the schools' first cross country team.
Three seniors, Gage Hilbert, Robert Katsel and Makenzie Zessin, led the Indians into their first meet.
Hilbert was the top Touchet runner in Pomeroy, Indians coach Tim Odeen said.
Touchet also has five middle school students running, with Thad Krumbah leading the contingent.
Garfield-Palouse swept the top three high school boys positions, putting up 28 points.
St. John-Endicott was second with 35 points, and Pomeroy and Touchet battled for third and fourth place, with 83 and 87 points, respectively.
"For the first year, Touchet's season is already considered a success," Odeen said. "In spring 2020, only eight students stated they were interested in joining the team. Since 16 athletes have participated, it gives Touchet a strong foothold for following seasons."
Touchet heads to St. John to meet the same teams at noon on Saturday.