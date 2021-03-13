SUNNYSIDE — Penalties.
That's what cost Touchet in s 72-46 Southeast 1B-8 football loss to Sunnyside Christian on Friday, March 12.
"We pretty much killed ourselves," Indians coach Travis Dodd said. "Penalties hurt us. The boys played a really good game, they didn't give up."
Touchet was within 10 points of the Knights in the third quarter, Dodd said, and were driving downfield when three offsides penalties in a row stalled the progression.
"It killed us," he said. "We held them, and got the ball back, but the penalities killed us."
Sunnyside Christian also pounced on three onside kicks to help the Knights' cause.
"We ran the ball very well, but penalities killed us," Dodd said. "That was the big stopper for us, the penalties."
Touchet did have four different players — Kaeyden Gallaher, Korbin Salmon, Seth Ogden and Deegan Dodd — score in the game.
Salmon had 75 yards on 17 carries for the Indians, Brayan Orozco put up 72 yards on seven carries, and Gallaher seven carries for 81 yards.
But Deegan Dodd led Touchet with 106 yards on 21 rushes, and was 4-for-13 passing for 54 yards.
"The boys fought, they're young," coach Dodd said.
Touchet had a final game added to its schedule, with Yakama Tribal coming to Touchet on Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m.
Teaser photo by Dave Adamson.