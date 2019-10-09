TOUCHET — Areli Orozco filled her stat line here Tuesday as Touchet defeated visiting Garfield-Palouse 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-17 in a Southeast 1B League prep volleyball match.
Orozco, a 5-foot-3 junior, led the Indians with six kills, 24 digs and eight assists.
Leann Kincaid, a 5-10 junior, posted a team-best nine blocks and chipped in with four kills. Emmaleigh Olson’s five assists also led the way while Ashley Luna contributed seven assists and Cloey Frazier tallied four kills.
“I am very happy with the way the girls played,” Touchet coach Mim Jaggar said. “The girls are moving well on defense and are aggressive on offense, and tonight we served 93 percent.”
Touchet improved to 3-4 in league matches and 6-4 overall heading into a Thursday home match against league-leading Pomeroy. The Pirates bested Orofino, Idaho, 25-15, 25-23, 25-12 Tuesday in a non-league match in Pomeroy, and they will bring a 6-0 league record and 12-1 mark overall into Thursday’s match.
Gar-Pal is now 2-6 in league play and 3-7 overall. The Vikings will entertain Prescott Thursday in a league match.