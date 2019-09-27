TOUCHET — Perennial state volleyball powerhouse Oakesdale took care of Touchet in straight sets 25-13, 25-15, 25-4 to win their Southeast 1B match here on Thursday.
The Indians (4-3 overall, 1-3 in the league) came in on the heels of a victory at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse on Tuesday, but Oakesdale proved too much.
“Oakesdale has a very aggressive offense,” Indians coach Mim Jaggar said. “However, I was pleased with our girls defense tonight.”
Touchet will next play on Saturday in Pomeroy at the annual Border Battle before going to Prescott on Tuesday for an SE1B match starting at 6 p.m.
In the loss to Oakesdale, the Indians finished with LeAnn Kincaid making 11 digs and two blocks.
Cloey Frazier scored five kills for Touchet, teammate Emmaleigh Olson served three aces, and Areli Orozco managed four assists.
Oakesdale had Gianna Anderson tally 11 kills and 11 digs, teammate Jessie Reed added five aces and 11 digs, LouEllen Reed was good for 25 assists, and Lauryn Rawls had three blocks.