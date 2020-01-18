TOUCHET — The Touchet High School girls basketball team played its only game of the weekend on Saturday as they hosted league opponent Oakesdale, which handed the Indians 43-32 loss.
Touchet's game on Friday against St. John-Endicott was postponed.
Oakesdale came out shooting as Lizzy Perry scored nine of her 10 points in the first quarter to give Oakesdale a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter did not see really any scoring at all, as Oakesdale only scored seven points, and Touchet was shut out.
Oakesdale led at halftime, 22-9.
Both teams found a rhythm in the third quarter with Oakesdale adding another 15-point quarter as Touchet hit double digits with 11 in the third — seven of those points came from the free-throw line.
Touchet's better performance in the third quarter could not close the gap on Oakesdale as they trailing 37-20.
Touchet closed the gap slightly on Oakesdale as they outscored Oakesdale 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
Touchet went 7-for-8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone.
Briana Andrade ended up leading Touchet with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds on the night.
Andrade also went 6-for-7 from the free throw line including 5-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
Touchet's head coach Malissa McKeown said, "We had a rough shooting night, but I liked how the girls played hard the whole game. We are a good team, just need some other girls to step up."
The Touchet girls will play on Tuesday at St. John-Endicott to make up their postponed game. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Oakesdale 43, Touchet 32
OAKESDALE (43) — J. Reed 10, Perry 10, B. Rawls 5, Baljo 5, L. Rawls 5, Hinnenkamp 5, L. Reed 3
TOUCHET (32) — Andrade 14, Orozco 6, Skramstad 5, Kincaid 5, Smith 2
Oakesdale;15;7;15;6;—;43
Touchet;9;0;11;12;—;32
3-pt field goal — Oakesdale 5 (J. Reed 1, Perry 1, B. Rawls 1, Baljo 1, L. Rawls 1), Touchet 1 (Skramstad 1). Fouls — Oakesdale 15, Touchet 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds – Oakesdale 28 (B. Rawls 6), Toucher 33 (Andrade 12). Turnovers — Oakesdale 13, Touchet 17. Assists — Oakesdale 13 (Perry 5), Touchet 8 (Orozco 4).